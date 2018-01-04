Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Andre Holland & Mark Rylance to Lead Othello at Shakespeare's Globe
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 4, 2018
André Holland & Mark Rylance
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway alum André Holland will take on the title role in a new production of Shakespeare's Othello slated to play London's Shakespeare's Globe as part of the company's 2018 season. Tony and Oscar winner Mark Rylance will co-star in the classic work as Iago. Claire van Kampen is onboard to direct the mounting, scheduled to begin performances on July 20 for an engagement through October 13.

Holland made his Broadway debut in the 2017 Tony-winning production of Jitney. He has been seen on-screen in the Oscar-winning films Moonlight and Selma. Rylance can currently be seen on Broadway in van Kampen's play Farinelli and the King. Rylance is a three-time Tony winner for Boeing-Boeing, Jerusalem and Twelfth Night and an Oscar winner for Bridge of Spies.

The full 2018 Shakespeare's Globe season will also include new mountings of Shakespeare's Hamlet, As You Like It, The Two Noble Kinsmen and The Winter's Tale, as well as Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's Emilia and Matt Hartley's Eyam.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Shows You Can't Wait to See in 2018
  2. Broadway Grosses: Chicago Celebrates Best Grossing Week in 21-Year History
  3. Watch the Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Ring in the New Year with a 'Bikini Bottom Day'
  4. Bernadette Peters in Hello, Dolly! & More Staff Picks for January
  5. See Laird Mackintosh Take on the Title Role in The Phantom of the Opera

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Lion King Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters