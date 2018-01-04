Andre Holland & Mark Rylance to Lead Othello at Shakespeare's Globe

Broadway alum André Holland will take on the title role in a new production of Shakespeare's Othello slated to play London's Shakespeare's Globe as part of the company's 2018 season. Tony and Oscar winner Mark Rylance will co-star in the classic work as Iago. Claire van Kampen is onboard to direct the mounting, scheduled to begin performances on July 20 for an engagement through October 13.



Holland made his Broadway debut in the 2017 Tony-winning production of Jitney. He has been seen on-screen in the Oscar-winning films Moonlight and Selma. Rylance can currently be seen on Broadway in van Kampen's play Farinelli and the King. Rylance is a three-time Tony winner for Boeing-Boeing, Jerusalem and Twelfth Night and an Oscar winner for Bridge of Spies.



The full 2018 Shakespeare's Globe season will also include new mountings of Shakespeare's Hamlet, As You Like It, The Two Noble Kinsmen and The Winter's Tale, as well as Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's Emilia and Matt Hartley's Eyam.