Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck Leading Full Lab Presentations of Crazy for You in Advance of Broadway Revival

Broadway.com has learned that Tony nominees Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck are in rehearsals for a slate of highly anticipated full lab presentations of a new Broadway revival of the 1992 musical Crazy for You. The private labs will take place on January 25, 26 and 27. A follow-up from a sold-out 2017 Lincoln Center concert starring Osnes and Yazbeck, the production was initially announced for a pre-Broadway tryout in Los Angeles but was recently postponed. As previously announced, the musical's original choreographer, Susan Stroman, is at the helm.



Crazy for You features classic songs like "I Got Rhythm," "They Can't Take That Away from Me" and many more. The original production won 1992 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Stroman's choreography and William Ivey Long's costume design.



In addition to Osnes in the role of Polly Baker and Yazbeck as Bobby Child, the 2017 Lincoln Center concert featured Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom, Rachel Dratch and Jerry O'Connell. No word yet on whether that roster of talent is taking part in the lab presentations. A timeline for the Broadway revival will be set at a later date.