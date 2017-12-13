Odds & Ends: Crazy for You Revival Plans Developmental Workshop & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Susan Stroman to Direct Crazy for You Developmental Workshop

The previously announced but recently postponed revival of the Gershwins musical Crazy for You still looks likely. Broadway.com has learned that the musical's original director/choreographer Susan Stroman will be leading a developmental lab of the musical in January 2018. Casting for the workshop isn't yet known, but the 2017 Lincoln Center concert that kicked off this revival was led by Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck. Crazy for You, which won 1992 Tony Awards for Best Musical and Stroman's choreography, features classic songs like "I Got Rhythm" and "They Can't Take That Away from Me." Who could ask for anything more?



Glenn Close to Celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber's Upcoming Memoir at Literary Event

Legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will introduce his new memoir Unmasked with a literary event at New York City's Town Hall on March 5, 2018. Joining Lloyd Webber in conversation will be Tony-winning Sunset Boulevard star Glenn Close, who will serve as a special guest host for the evening. Lloyd Webber will share the details of his early personal and professional years in Unmasked, including his early artistic influences. The book will be released on March 6, coinciding with Lloyd Webber's 70th birthday.



John Lloyd Young Will Bring New Cabaret Show to Café Carlyle

John Lloyd Young, the Tony-winning original star of Jersey Boys, will lend his silky vocals to an engagement at New York City cabaret hotspot Café Carlyle in 2018. Young will play a two-week run at the Upper East Side venue from February 13-24. In addition to his performance as Frankie Valli in Broadway's Jersey Boys and the musical's film adaptation, Young has been seen onstage in Sarah, Plain and Tall and The Summer of the Swans. Look back at Young in a 2012 episode of Show People below and make plans soon to delight in his cabaret return.



