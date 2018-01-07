Broadway BUZZ

The Winter Bug Hits Broadway! Meteor Shower's Sunday Matinee Cancelled
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 7, 2018
Keegan Michael-Key, Jeremy Shamos, Amy Schumer & Laura Benanti
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)

Even leading ladies need to take sick days once in awhile! Meteor Shower's funny gals Amy Schumer and Laura Benanti have both been struck by winter weather illnesses. As a result, the 3 p.m. performance of the Steve Martin comedy scheduled for Sunday, January 7 has been cancelled. If you purchased tickets for today's matinee through Broadway.com, call 1-800-BROADWAY for further information.

"We're really sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience today's audience will experience, and we look forward to welcoming Amy and Laura next week," said producer Joey Parnes.

Meteor Shower kicked off Broadway performances at the Booth Theatre on November 1, 2017. Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks directs the play, which is scheduled to run through January 21. Meteor Shower features a four-person cast led by Emmy winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key in their Broadway debuts alongside Tony winner Laura Benanti and Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos.

Meteor Shower takes place on a hot night in Ojai, California, when Corky (Schumer) and her husband, Norm (Shamos), are having another couple over for dinner. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky.

Amy Schumer makes her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new comedy.
