Hugh Jackman and the cast of "The Greatest Showman"
(Photo: Niko Tavernise/Fox)
The Greatest Showman Soundtrack Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard Chart
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 8, 2018

Fresh off a Golden Globe Award win for Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's showstopping song "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, the new movie musical's soundtrack has taken the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The Greatest Showman's soundtrack was released on December 8, with the film itself taking to cinemas shortly after on December 20.

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, the original movie musical The Greatest Showman follows the birth of show business and introduces the visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The film stars Tony winner Hugh Jackman as Barnum, alongside Broadway veteran Keala Settle, and popular actor-singers Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Listen to the Golden Globe-winning song "This Is Me" below and pick up your copy of The Greatest Showman's soundtrack today.

