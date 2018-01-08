Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over to Make New York Premiere with LCT3

Pass Over, a new play by Antoinette Nwandu, will appear at Lincoln Center Theater's Claire Tow Theater as part of the LCT3 program this summer. Danya Taymor will direct the New York premiere, set to begin previews on June 2 with an opening slated for June 18. Pass Over will play a limited six-week engagement through July 15.



In Pass Over, Moses and Kitch stand around on the corner talking smack, passing the time and hoping that a miracle will come. Described as a provocative mashup of Waiting for Godot and the Exodus myth, Pass Over exposes the unquestionable human spirit of young black men who dream about a promised land they've yet to find.



Antoinette Nwandu is the author of Breach: A Manifesto on Race in America Through the Eyes of a Black Girl Recovering from Self-Hate, which will have its world premiere at Chicago's Victory Gardens Theater this February. The film version of Pass Over, directed by Spike Lee, will premiere at this winter's Sundance Film Festival.



LCT3's Pass Over will feature sets by Wilson Chin, costumes by Marci Rodgers, lighting by Marcus Doshi and sound by Justin Ellington. Casting will be announced at a later date.