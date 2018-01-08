Odds & Ends: Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Starring Okieriete Onaodowan & Barrett Doss Sets Premiere Date & More

Okieriete Onaodowan & Barrett Doss

Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Starring Okieriete Onaodowan & Barrett Doss Sets Premiere Date

Mark your calendar! The highly anticipated firefighter-themed spinoff series to TV's Grey's Anatomy will make a two-hour premiere on March 22 at 9:00pm EST on ABC, according to Deadline. As previously announced, the ensemble cast of the yet-untitled series will include Broadway veterans Okieriete Onaodowan (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) and Barrett Doss (Groundhog Day). Onaodowan will appear as firefighter Dean with Doss as his colleague Victoria. The cast will also include Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.



Alex Finke & Joe Carroll Are Engaged

Big news from a pair of Broadway talents! Come From Away player and Sweeney Todd alum Alex Finke has announced her engagement to recent Bandstand star Joe Carroll. Finke and Carroll said yes on December 29. Many congrats to the adorable duo! A post shared by Joe Carroll (@joe_carrollmich) on Jan 8, 2018 at 11:01am PST

Laura Osnes' Princess Party Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below

After ten sold-out shows and a West Coast tour, The Princess Party, the beloved cabaret series created by former Cinderella star, Broadway.com vlogger and two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes, will head back to Feinstein's/54 Below for two concerts on February 11 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala will host Broadway leading ladies singing their favorite princess songs of stage and screen. Cast members for the evening are to be announced, but past Princess Party stars have included Aladdin's Courtney Reed and Frozen leading lady Caissie Levy. This will surely be a can't-miss night out.



Luke Smith, Robbie Schaefer & More to Star in New Musical The Light Years

Broadway alum Luke Smith (Significant Other) is among the stars set to lead the company of The Light Years, a new musical featuring music, lyrics and book by Robbie Schaefer of the American folk band Eddie from Ohio. The previously announced show will make its world premiere at Virginia's Signature Theatre for a run from February 6 through March 4. Smith will be joined onstage by Schaefer in the autobiographical story of the songwriter's journeys from his childhood in India to the joys and struggles of growing up, pursuing his passion and raising a family. The cast will also include Bobby Smith, Natascia Diaz, John Sygar and Kara-Tameika Watkins. Signature Theatre Artistic Director and Broadway veteran director Eric Schaeffer is at the helm.