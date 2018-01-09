Broadway BUZZ

Jason Mraz Will Join Sara Bareilles for Two Additional Weeks in Waitress
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 9, 2018
Jason Mraz in "Waitress"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Order up! Jason Mraz will now serve up two additional weeks of performances as Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway musical Waitress. The Grammy winner who began in the show on November 3 has extended his Broadway-debut run again through February 11. The production has also revealed that original cast member Drew Gehling will return to the role of Dr. Pomatter on February 13. As previously announced, Waitress' Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles will rejoin the musical in the role of Jenna on January 16 for an engagement through February 25; Betsy Wolfe will play her final performance tonight, January 9.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The current cast includes Benny Elledge as Cal, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, John Cullum as Joe, Will Swenson as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie.

Watch Mraz and Bareilles' adorable park-bench rendition of the Waitress tune "It Only Takes a Taste" below.

 

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
