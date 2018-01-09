Broadway BUZZ

Harriet Harris, Kevin Chamberlin & More to Star in The Low Road at the Public Theater
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 9, 2018
Harriet Harris
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Tony winner Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) will lead the cast of the New York premiere play The Low Road, written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Bruce Norris (Clybourne Park). Directed by Tony nominee Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen), the previously announced play will begin performances on February 13 with an opening set for March 7 at The Public Theater.

Set in the 18th century, The Low Road imagines America's first laissez-faire capitalist, a young man inspired by a chance encounter with Adam Smith to put his faith in the free market. But his path to riches becomes inextricably entangled with that of an educated slave, a man who knows from experience that one person's profit is another’s loss, in this parable about the true cost of inequality.

In addition to Harris and Chamberlin, the cast of The Low Road will include Tony nominee Daniel Davis, Tessa Albertson, Max Baker, Crystal Dickinson, Gopal Divan, Jack Hatcher, Josh Henderson, Chukwudi Iwuji, Johnny Newcomb, Chris Perfetti, Susannah Perkins, Richard Poe, Dave Quay, Aaron Michael Ray, Joseph Soeder and Danny Wolohan.

The Low Road will feature scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Matt Tierney and music composition by Mark Bennett. The Low Road will play a limited engagement through April 1.

