She’s Beautiful & She’s Here! Step Inside Cynthia Erivo’s Starry Birthday Bash
Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 9, 2018
Cynthia Erivo
(Photos: Syed Yaqeen)

We already know Cynthia Erivo can belt her face off, melt the hearts of audiences and flex those muscles. It's no surprise that the Tony winner also knows how to throw the most glamorous birthday party in town, which she did in celebration of her 31st on January 8. Jonathan Groff, Leslie Odom Jr. and Anna Wintour were just a few of the names on the guest list at the fête, which took place at the superbly swanky 50 UN Plaza Duplex Penthouse. Broadway.com has your exclusive peek inside the bash. Happy birthday, Cynthia!

View Photo Gallery
View Comments

