Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Les Miserables Miniseries to Star Dominic West, David Oyelowo & More
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 9, 2018
Dominic West
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Golden Globe nominees and theater veterans Dominic West (The Affair) and David Oyelowo (Nightingale) will star in BBC One's upcoming six-part miniseries of Victor Hugo's Les Misérables, according to Deadline. Andrew Davies' nonmusical adaptation of Hugo's novel will feature West as Jean Valjean with Oyelowo as Javert. Tom Shankland will direct the multi-part event that will begin shooting in February with air dates to be announced.

Set in France at a time of civil unrest, the miniseries version of Les Miz is expected to explore the relationship between Valjean and Javert more closely than ever before. In addition to West and Oyelowo, the cast will feature Lily Collins as Fantine, Adeel Akhtar as Monsieur Thénardier, Olivia Colman as Madame Thénardier, Ellie Bamber as Cosette, Josh O’Connor as Marius and Erin Kellyman as Eponine.

With a book by Alain Boublil, Jean-Marc Natel and Claude-Michel Schönberg, music by Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, the musical adaptation of Les Misérables first debuted in London in October 1985, later opening on Broadway in March 1987. The musical has been revived on Broadway twice, the first time in 2006 and later in 2014. A feature film adaptation starring Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean and Russell Crowe as Javert was released in 2012.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Shows You Can't Wait to See in 2018
  2. Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Golden Globe-Winning Movie Musicals
  3. Austin Scott & Nicholas Christopher Will Lead the First National Tour of Hamilton
  4. Bernadette Peters in Hello, Dolly! & More Staff Picks for January
  5. Broadway Grosses: Chicago Celebrates Best Grossing Week in 21-Year History

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Come From Away A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters