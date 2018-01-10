Skip Navigation
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Tickets by Date
Search
Cancel
Home
Shows
Buzz
Video
Tickets by Date
Groups
Gift Certificates
Apps
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Discover the Island Vibes of Jimmy Buffet’s Broadway Musical
Escape to Margaritaville
Videos
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 10, 2018
A new musical featuring the songs of Jimmy Buffett.
Watch the Video
Escape to Margaritaville
A new musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Trending Now
The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Shows You Can't Wait to See in 2018
Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Golden Globe-Winning Movie Musicals
Austin Scott & Nicholas Christopher Will Lead the First National Tour of
Hamilton
Bernadette Peters in
Hello, Dolly!
& More Staff Picks for January
Broadway Grosses:
Chicago
Celebrates Best Grossing Week in 21-Year History
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Hamilton
The Lion King
Wicked
The Phantom of the Opera
Dear Evan Hansen
Aladdin
School of Rock - The Musical
Chicago
Anastasia
Come From Away
A Bronx Tale
Kinky Boots
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Broadway Buzz
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Website Terms and Conditions
Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit
More
Apps
Merch Store
Mobile Website
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters