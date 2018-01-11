Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda Wins Monte Cristo Award & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 11, 2018
Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Wins Monte Cristo Award
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has a new reason to celebrate! The Tony winner has been named the winner of the 2018 Monte Cristo Award from the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. One of the O'Neill's most high-profile alums, Miranda will receive the honor during a gala dinner at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on April 30. "The O'Neill is a place I will always hold near to my heart," said Miranda, who joins a group of past Monte Cristo Award winners that includes James Earl Jones, Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Christopher Plummer and Meryl Streep.

The Parisian Woman Standout Uma Thurman on Stage Acting: "It's a Great Medium for Me"
Oscar nominee and Broadway newbie Uma Thurman is currently thrilling audiences eight times a week in Beau Willimon's new drama The Parisian Woman. The talented star paid a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan on January 11 to talk about the excitement of performing on stage. "It's a great medium for me," said Thurman, who described the experience of taking the stage nightly as "exhilarating." Watch Thurman below and don't miss the chance to see her perform alongside a megawatt ensemble at the Hudson Theatre.



Ricky Martin & Longtime Boyfriend Make It Official
Hats off to Broadway alum Ricky Martin, who told E! News that he and longtime beau Jwan Yosef recently tied the knot! The handsome couple first started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement several months later. Martin made his Broadway debut as a replacement Marius in the original production of Les Misérables. He followed up that performance taking on the role of Che in the 2012 revival of Evita. The Grammy winner is perhaps most known for the lively song "Livin' la Vida Loca," which is everything we hope possible for these sweet newlyweds. Congrats!

P.S. Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child kicked off rehearsals today!

