Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Story of Tonight! Michael Luwoye Is Hamilton's New Leading Man
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 16, 2018
Michael Luwoye in "Hamilton"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

You'll be back! Hamilton alum Michael Luwoye returns to the show's Broadway production in the title role on January 16 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Original company member Javier Muñoz played his final performance in the hit musical on January 14.

Formerly an understudy on Broadway, Luwoye recently led the show's touring cast. In addition to his work in Hamilton, Luwoye appeared off-Broadway in a Lucille Lortel Award-nominated performance in the musical Invisible Thread. He was also seen on stage in Cardboard Piano at the Actors Theatre of Louisville.

The current Broadway cast of Hamilton also includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Euan Morton as King George.

 

Hamilton

A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Three Hamilton Lyrics He Changed for the London Run
  2. Bound for Broadway: 11 Debuts We Can't Wait to See in 2018
  3. Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Testimonial on Fire and Fury Is Anything but Cheesy
  4. Hugh Jackman, James Corden & Zac Efron Perform an Epic Medley of On the Town, Guys and Dolls & Fame
  5. Aladdin Star Courtney Reed on Saying Goodbye to the Palace Walls & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Come From Away A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters