Actor & Deaf Activist Nyle DiMarco Added to Producing Team for Children of a Lesser God
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 16, 2018
Nyle DiMarco
(Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Producer Hal Luftig has announced that model, actor and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco has joined the producing team of the highly anticipated Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God. The new production of Mark Medoff’s 1980 play is set to begin performances on March 22 at Studio 54 with an opening scheduled for April 11. Tony winner Kenny Leon directs the mounting that will star the previously announced Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff. 

“We are so grateful to have Nyle as a producer on this play,” said Luftig. “He will have an integral role in the creative process working with Kenny Leon, and the overall production of Children of a Lesser God, offering a fresh perspective in the room and valuable input in the execution.”

Children of a Lesser God will mark DiMarco's first Broadway credit. He earned acclaim as the first deaf winner of the TV competition program America's Next Top Model Cycle 22. The next year, DiMarco won season 22 of ABC's dance competition show Dancing with the Stars, alongside dance partner Peta Murgatroyd. As an actor, DiMarco's credits include Difficult People, Beyond Inclusion and Switched at Birth. DiMarco's activism work includes serving as spokesperson for LEAD-K (Language Equality and Acquisition for Deaf Kids).

Set at a school for the deaf, Children of a Lesser God centers on the connection between a teacher named James Leeds (Jackson) and Sarah Norman (Ridloff), a young woman he meets there. The revival will also star the previously announced Anthony Edwards as Mr. Franklin, Kecia Lewis as Mrs. Norman, Julee Cerda as Edna Klein, Treshelle Edmond as Lydia and John McGinty as Orin Dennis.

Children of a Lesser God

Kenny Leon directs the Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's drama.
