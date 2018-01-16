Odds & Ends: Maulik Pancholy to Join Rosie O'Donnell in Off-Broadway's Good for Otto & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this long weekend.



Maulik Pancholy to Join Rosie O'Donnell in Off-Broadway's Good for Otto

Broadway and television alum Maulik Pancholy is among the newly announced full cast of David Rabe's New York premiere play Good for Otto, set to run at the Pershing Square Signature Center with previews starting on February 20 and an opening night slated for March 8. Scott Elliott directs the play that will also feature the previously announced Rosie O'Donnell, Ed Harris, Amy Madigan, F. Murray Abraham, Rileigh McDonald and Michael Rabe. Good for Otto centers on Dr. Michaels (Harris), his colleague Evangeline (Madigan) and their clinic as it teeters between breakdown and survival. Also new to the cast are stage vets Kate Buddeke, Laura Esterman, Nancy Giles, Lily Gladstone, Charlotte Hope, Kenny Mellman and Mark Linn-Baker. The New Group's production is scheduled for a limited engagement through April 1.



Leslie Odom Jr. Will Sing Out at the Super Bowl

Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. will lend his pipes to "America the Beautiful" at this year's Super Bowl! The annual football championship game will air live on major networks from U.S. Bank Stadium (home of the Minnesota Vikings) in Minneapolis, MN on February 4. TV viewers across America will get the chance to hear one of Broadway's best showing off his swoon-worthy voice. You can bet we're counting down the days.



John Lithgow on His Unique Broadway Return

Fresh off a 2017 Emmy win for The Crown, two-time Tony winner John Lithgow is back on Broadway with his solo work John Lithgow: Stories by Heart. The stage-and-screen star paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 15 to spread the word about the exciting project. "People are loving it," Lithgow told Colbert about his take on short stories by Ring Lardner and P.G. Wodehouse. Versatile star Lithgow is no doubt adding an offbeat blend of comedy and drama to the Broadway season with the gig. Watch the legendary star below and make your way to the American Airlines Theatre soon to catch his solo stage turn in person.



