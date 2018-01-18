Broadway BUZZ

Ben Miles, Adam Godley & Simon Russell Beale to Play Lehman Brothers in The Lehman Trilogy
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 18, 2018
Ben Miles
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

A trio of Tony nominees—Ben Miles, Adam Godley and Simon Russell Beale—will portray the founders of the now-defunct global financial services firm Lehman Brothers in Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes. The three-act play will appear at the National Theatre's Lyttelton Theatre in London beginning in July with exact dates to be announced.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world, he is soon joined by his two brothers and The Lehman Trilogy begins. 163 years later the firm they establish, Lehman Brothers, spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.

Ben Miles is a Tony nominee for Wolf Hall whose London theater credits include Richard II and Betrayal. Adam Godley earned a Tony nom for Anything Goes and three Olivier nominations for Mouth to Mouth, Rain Man and Cleo, Camping, Emanuelle and Dick. Simon Russell Beale was Tony-nominated for Jumpers and was bestowed with Oliviers for Uncle Vanya and Candide.

Further cast and creatives for The Lehman Trilogy will be announced. The play made its world premiere at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015.

View Comments

