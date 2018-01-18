Lea Salonga, Ramin Karimloo & More to Sing Broadway Classics at Carnegie Hall

Tony winner Lea Salonga and Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo will take part in Manhattan Concert Productions latest live event, Broadway Classics in Concert, on February 20 at 8:00pm at Carnegie Hall. The new entry from the company that brought audiences the Broadway-bound Crazy for You will feature direction by Don Stephenson and music direction by Kevin Stites.



Broadway Classics in Concert will be a unique celebration of the past five years of Manhattan Concert Productions’ critically acclaimed Broadway Series which has featured award-winning composers, star-studded casts, esteemed creative teams, singers from across the United States and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra. The evening will feature musical selections from past MCP-presented shows and other repertoire by their composers: Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Flaherty, George Gershwin, Alan Menken, Lucy Simon and Maury Yeston, many of whom will grace audience members with their special appearance at this event.



Joining Once On This Island star Salonga onstage will be her Broadway co-star Norm Lewis and director Michael Arden along with Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess, Carolee Carmello, Allan Corduner, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ryan Silverman and Tony Yazbeck. Manhattan Concert Productions' sixth concert follows the success of the Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013).