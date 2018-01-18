Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lea Salonga, Ramin Karimloo & More to Sing Broadway Classics at Carnegie Hall
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 18, 2018
Lea Salonga
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony winner Lea Salonga and Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo will take part in Manhattan Concert Productions latest live event, Broadway Classics in Concert, on February 20 at 8:00pm at Carnegie Hall. The new entry from the company that brought audiences the Broadway-bound Crazy for You will feature direction by Don Stephenson and music direction by Kevin Stites.

Broadway Classics in Concert will be a unique celebration of the past five years of Manhattan Concert Productions’ critically acclaimed Broadway Series which has featured award-winning composers, star-studded casts, esteemed creative teams, singers from across the United States and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra. The evening will feature musical selections from past MCP-presented shows and other repertoire by their composers: Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Flaherty, George Gershwin, Alan Menken, Lucy Simon and Maury Yeston, many of whom will grace audience members with their special appearance at this event.

Joining Once On This Island star Salonga onstage will be her Broadway co-star Norm Lewis and director Michael Arden along with Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess, Carolee Carmello, Allan Corduner, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ryan Silverman and Tony Yazbeck. Manhattan Concert Productions' sixth concert follows the success of the Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013).

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Come What May! Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sets Dates for Pre-Broadway Run in Boston
  2. Pat Monahan, Frontman of Rock Band Train, Will Make Broadway Debut in Rocktopia
  3. Broadway's Celebrated Musical Anastasia Will Journey to Madrid
  4. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Stars You Can’t Wait to See on Broadway in 2018
  5. Delicious Idea! See Sara Bareilles Join Jason Mraz in Broadway's Waitress

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Come From Away Waitress A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters