Odds & Ends: Watch The Hamilton Mixtape's Electric Music Video 'Wrote My Way Out' & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 19, 2018

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Watch The Hamilton Mixtape's Electric Music Video "Wrote My Way Out"
Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda has served up a new music video in his #Hamildrops series! The Tony winner teamed up with hip-hop stars Nas, Dave East and Aloe Blacc for "Wrote My Way Out," a song spun from a lyric in the Hamilton showstopper "Hurricane." Watch Miranda and co. below and be sure to check out Hamilton live at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.



Sherie Rene Scott, Harriet Harris & More to Toast Dick Scanlan at Transport Group Gala
Off-Broadway's Transport Group Theatre Company will pay tribute to two-time Tony-nominated book writer Dick Scanlan at its 2018 annual gala A Toast to the Artist Honoring Dick Scanlan. The scribe who earned acclaim for Thoroughly Modern Millie and Everyday Rapture will take center stage as his talented colleagues offer up performances throughout the evening. Scanlan's collaborators slated to take part in the special event include Brandon Victor Dixon, Harriet Harris, Beth Malone, Kathleen Marshall, Michael Mayer, Sherie Rene Scott, Ali Stroker, Jeanine Tesori, Aaron Weinstein, Betsy Wolfe, Derrick Baskin, Chris Meyers, Ryan Quinn, Daniel J Watts and Donald Webber Jr. The gala will take place on March 12 at 6:30pm at The Current in New York City.

Bradford Dillman, Original Star of Long Day's Journey Into Night, Dies at 87
Bradford Dillman, the actor who originated the role of younger son Edmund Tyrone in the original 1956 Tony-winning production of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night, passed away on January 16 at age 87, according to Deadline. The cause of death was complications from pneumonia. In addition to his Theatre World Award-winning turn in Long Day's Journey, Dillman boasted a substantial screen résumé that included a Golden Globe-winning turn in In Love and War (1958) and an Emmy-nominated performance in Alcoa Premiere (1963). Dillman is survived by his children, Jeffrey, Pamela, Charlie, Christopher and Dinah, and his stepdaughter, Georgia.

