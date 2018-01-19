Broadway BUZZ

Peter Jöback, Ali Ewoldt & Rodney Ingram
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
The Phantom of the Opera Stars to Toast 30 Years on Broadway with Weeklong Celebration
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 19, 2018

Broadway's longest-running musical The Phantom of the Opera will hold a week of festivities in celebration of the show's 30th anniversary on the Great White Way. This unprecedented milestone is a feat achieved by no other Broadway show.

While the anniversary date for Phantom's New York premiere is January 26, the show's 30th anniversary is being celebrated two days earlier on January 24. The evening will include a gala performance featuring the attendance of Phantom creatives and alumni cast as well as a special post-show onstage presentation with musical numbers by surprise guest artists.

Special events planned to celebrate the show will include members of the Phantom cast—led by Peter Jöback (The Phantom), Broadway.com vlogger Ali Ewoldt (Christine) and Rodney Ingram (Raoul)—ringing the NASDAQ opening bell on January 22 at 9:30am. Cast members will also take part in a special ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building on January 24 at 11:00am.

On January 26, Jöback and Ewoldt will offer a musical performance during the 10:00am hour of NBC's The Today Show. Phantom will wrap up the celebratory week with a special Friday 2:00pm matinee performance on January 26, in addition to the musical's regularly scheduled 8:00pm performance.

The Phantom of the Opera enters its fourth decade having played 12,500 performances to 18 million people at The Majestic Theatre and having grossed more than $1.1 billion. 

