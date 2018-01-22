Philip Murray Warson Joins Charles Blyth in West End's The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Philip Murray Warson will take on the role of Paul Simon in the acclaimed West End run of The Simon & Garfunkel Story beginning on January 22 at London's Lyric Theatre. He appears alongside Charles Blyth who continues in the role of Art Garfunkel. The concert musical began performances at the Lyric in September 2017.



Philip Murray Warson's performance credits include Piaf (Charing Cross Theatre), Manon/Sandra (National Theatre Studio) and Mr. Vertigo (Northwall Theatre). He has worked as musical director on the UK tour of Million Dollar Quartet and the West End production of One Man, Two Guvnors.



Revealing the journey shared by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, The Simon & Garfunkel Story takes audiences through their meteoric rise as celebrated music makers Simon & Garfunkel. From their humble beginnings, right through their worldwide successes and bitter breakup, culminating with a stunning re-creation of their 1981 Central Park reformation concert, The Simon & Garfunkel Story relives the moments that justified their ten Grammy Awards and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.



The Simon & Garfunkel Story's upcoming performance schedule includes shows on January 22, February 26, March 26, April 30, June 4, June 25 and July 23.