Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Dan Lauria & More to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere of The Stone Witch
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 22, 2018
Dan Lauria
(Photo: Richard Hillman Public Relations)

Broadway alum and TV veteran Dan Lauria (A Christmas Story, The Wonder Years) will star in the off-Broadway premiere of The Stone Witch, a new play by Shem Bitterman (A Death in Colombia), set to play The Westside Theatre. Steve Zuckerman (Nuts) will direct the play, scheduled to begin previews on March 12 with an opening set for March 25. Rupak Ginn (Shakespeare at Fenway) and Carolyn McCormick (Equus) will also star.

In The Stone Witch, Simon Grindberg (Lauria) is the world’s most illustrious children’s book writer and illustrator—but his next masterpiece is a decade overdue. Peter Chandler (Ginn) is a starving artist with unparalleled potential—but he doesn’t yet know his own value. The two men are thrown together by Clair Forlorni (McCormick), an ambitious editor who hopes Peter’s youthful exuberance can unleash Simon’s aging genius for one final story. But creativity comes at a cost.

The creative team for The Stone Witch will include Yael Pardess (scenic and projection art content design), Mimi Maxman (costume design), Shawn Edward Boyle (lighting design), Christopher Cronin (sound design), Rasean Davonte Johnson (projection design) and Roger Bellon (music).

The world premiere production of The Stone Witch was presented in 2016 by Berkshire Theatre Group.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. See Bernadette Peters Back Where She Belongs in Broadway's Hello, Dolly!
  2. Hamilton’s Michael Luwoye on His Geeky Obsession & More
  3. Sinatra The Musical, Based on Life & Career of Frank Sinatra, in Development for 2020 Debut
  4. Check Out These Gorgeous Phantom of the Opera 30th Anniversary Photos
  5. Girl Power! Watch This Fierce Cover of 'This Is Me' from The Greatest Showman

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters