See Steve Kazee, Samantha Barks & the More at Pretty Woman's First Day of Rehearsal
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 22, 2018
Steve Kazee & Samantha Barks
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The Broadway musical adaptation of Pretty Woman started rehearsals at the New 42nd Street Studios on January 22, and Broadway.com was in on the action to capture some fabulous photos. Tony winner Steve Kazee, Samantha Barks, Tony nominee Orfeh, Eric Anderson, Jason Danieley, Kingsley Leggs and more snapped pics ahead of hitting the rehearsal room. Creative team members, including songwriters Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, scribe J.F. Lawton and director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, were also on hand. Can't wait to see Steve Kazee and Samantha Barks take on Richard Gere and Julia Roberts' roles from the super fun 1990 classic? Peek the pics, and get ready for Pretty Woman: The Musical, which will bow at the Nederlander Theatre beginning on July 20.

Pretty Woman's Orfeh, Steve Kazee and Samantha Barks snap a sweet pic.
Check out this cast! Jason Danielely, Kingsley Leggs, Orfeh, Samantha Barks, Steve Kazee and Eric Anderson get together.
Steve Kazee and Samantha Barks strike a pose with songwriters Jim Vallance and Bryan Adams, producer Paula Wagner and director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
