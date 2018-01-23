Bette Midler Breakout Film The Rose Being Adapted into a Broadway Musical

The 1979 film The Rose is getting the stage musical treatment, according to Variety. Grammy-winning songwriter Glen Ballard, who penned the score to Broadway's Ghost The Musical, is writing original music for the new tuner based on the film that featured an Oscar-nominated star turn from Bette Midler as rock singer Mary Rose Foster.



"Bringing The Rose to Broadway was a true labor of love," said Tony-nominated producer Gail Berman. "The story lends itself perfectly to a live musical production: it's a roller-coaster journey through the life of a volatile star, a celebration of music and a visual homage to the dazzling culture of rock and roll. We are so excited to bring a modern-day take on this project to the stage, and beyond thrilled to have Glen, a true musical vanguard at the helm."



The Rose centers on a self-destructive singer balancing the pressures of rising fame with her difficult manager. The film is partially based on the life of Grammy-nominated music icon Janis Joplin.



Further information about the stage musical adaptation of The Rose, including debut venue, dates and casting, will be announced at a later time. Till then, watch the film’s original trailer below and let the dream-casting begin!



