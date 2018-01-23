Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bette Midler Breakout Film The Rose Being Adapted into a Broadway Musical
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 23, 2018
Bette Midler in "The Rose"
(Photo: Twentieth Century Fox)

The 1979 film The Rose is getting the stage musical treatment, according to Variety. Grammy-winning songwriter Glen Ballard, who penned the score to Broadway's Ghost The Musical, is writing original music for the new tuner based on the film that featured an Oscar-nominated star turn from Bette Midler as rock singer Mary Rose Foster.

"Bringing The Rose to Broadway was a true labor of love," said Tony-nominated producer Gail Berman. "The story lends itself perfectly to a live musical production: it's a roller-coaster journey through the life of a volatile star, a celebration of music and a visual homage to the dazzling culture of rock and roll. We are so excited to bring a modern-day take on this project to the stage, and beyond thrilled to have Glen, a true musical vanguard at the helm."

The Rose centers on a self-destructive singer balancing the pressures of rising fame with her difficult manager. The film is partially based on the life of Grammy-nominated music icon Janis Joplin.

Further information about the stage musical adaptation of The Rose, including debut venue, dates and casting, will be announced at a later time. Till then, watch the film’s original trailer below and let the dream-casting begin!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway Grosses: Waitress Stars Sara Bareilles & Jason Mraz Serve Up New House Record
  2. See Steve Kazee, Samantha Barks & the More at Pretty Woman's First Day of Rehearsal
  3. Exclusive Video! Adam Kantor's Soulful 'Answer Me' Reminds Us Why The Band's Visit Is a Must-See
  4. Shakespeare in the Park to Remount Twelfth Night Musical; Othello Also on Tap
  5. Hamilton’s Michael Luwoye on His Geeky Obsession & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters