Go Behind the Scenes with Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto & the Stars of The Boys in the Band
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 23, 2018

Ryan Murphy and David Stone have gathered a dynamic group of stars to lead Mart Crowley's groundbreaking play The Boys in the Band to Broadway for the first time. Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Robin De Jesús and more stars teamed up for a video op to talk about coming together for the show's 50th-anniversary mounting directed by Joe Mantello. Watch the talented stars below and don't miss the chance to see them team up on the Booth Theatre stage beginning on April 30.

Matt Bomer

The Boys in the Band

A starry cast leads the 50th anniversary production of this groundbreaking comic drama.
