Laura Linney to Make London Stage Debut in Haunting Solo Play My Name Is Lucy Barton

Four-time Tony nominee Laura Linney will make her London theater debut in My Name Is Lucy Barton, a new solo play based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Pulitzer winner Elizabeth Strout. Tony and Olivier winner Richard Eyre will direct Rona Munro's adaptation at the Bridge Theatre beginning on June 2 with an official opening set for June 6.



Unsteady after an operation, Lucy Barton wakes to find her mother sitting at the foot of her bed. She hasn't seen her in years, and her visit brings Lucy back to her desperate rural childhood and her escape to New York. As she begins to find herself as a writer, she is still gripped by the urgent complexities of family life.



Laura Linney earned Tony nominations for The Little Foxes, Time Stands Still, Sight Unseen and The Crucible (also directed by Eyre). She is a three-time Oscar nominee for The Savages, Kinsey and You Can Count on Me and a four-time Emmy winner for The Big C, John Adams, Frasier and Wild Iris.



My Name Is Lucy Barton will play a three-week limited engagement through June 23.