Odds & Ends: Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Announces Two New Cities & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Announces New Engagements in L.A. & Toronto

The new Temptations tuner Ain't Too Proud has announced two new out-of-town engagements! The previously announced musical slated to play Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center this spring will now run at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre from August 21 through September 30 and Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre from October 10 through November 17. Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations features a book by Dominique Morisseau and a score made up of The Temptations' iconic hit songs. Des McAnuff directs the musical featuring choreography by Sergio Trujillo.



Gavin Creel Will Return to the Cabaret Stage

Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Gavin Creel will lend his voice to lucky crowds at the downtown venue Joe's Pub for a one-night cabaret engagement entitled Loud Nite Experiment. Audiences can expect to hear brand-new original material from the in-development theatrical piece Loud Nite in the cabaret slated to take place on March 19 and 9:30pm. Creel, who also won over theater fans in Tony-nominated performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Hair, will mark his first concert appearance in nearly seven years with the Joe's Pub show.



Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods Contestants to Reunite in Concert

Omigod you guys! Contestants from the MTV reality series Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods, which aimed to find a replacement leading lady in the 2007 Tony-nominated Legally Blonde: The Musical, will come together for a pair of reunion concerts. The events will take place on July 23 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. Featured will be Rhiannon Hansen, Autumn Hurlbert, Natalie Lander, Cassie Okenka, Rachel Potter, Lindsay Ridgway, Libby Servais, Cassie Silva and Lauren Zakrin. Legally Blonde original cast member and The Search for Elle Woods judge Paul Canaan will host the evening.



Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Star Ryan Foust to Join Nicole Kidman in The Goldfinch

Ryan Foust, one of the three showstopping young stars of the recent Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, will appear alongside Oscar winner Nicole Kidman in the new film The Goldfinch. Foust will take on the role of Andy, son to Nicole Kidman's character Mrs. Barbour. Based on Donna Tartt's bestselling novel, The Goldfinch follows a boy in New York who is taken in by a wealthy family after his mother is killed. Joining Foust and Kidman in the film will be Tony winners Jeffrey Wright and Denis O'Hare and Emmy winner Sarah Paulson. The Goldfinch is scheduled for an October 11, 2019 release.





