Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Put on Your Dancing Sandals & Watch the New Trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 25, 2018

The countdown has begun for the release of the upcoming film sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and we couldn't be more excited. Universal Pictures whet our appetites last month with a first look at the new movie musical and now we've been offered up a second glance. Warm up your vocals cords and watch Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical star Jessica Keenan Wynn and the cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in the glittering new trailer below and mark your calendar for its July 20 release.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Phantom of the Opera Is Here and 30! Looking Back at the Magic and Romance of Broadway's Longest-Running Show
  2. Sara Bareilles, Raul Esparza & Keala Settle Will Sing Out at Annual Miscast Gala
  3. Tootsie Musical Starring Santino Fontana to Play Broadway in 2019; Tryout Run Set for Chicago
  4. Choir Boy, by Moonlight Oscar Winner Tarell Alvin McCraney, Will Play Broadway
  5. Get a First Look at Chris Evans, Michael Cera and More in Lobby Hero

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters