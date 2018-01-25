Put on Your Dancing Sandals & Watch the New Trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The countdown has begun for the release of the upcoming film sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and we couldn't be more excited. Universal Pictures whet our appetites last month with a first look at the new movie musical and now we've been offered up a second glance. Warm up your vocals cords and watch Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical star Jessica Keenan Wynn and the cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in the glittering new trailer below and mark your calendar for its July 20 release.



