Good for You! Dear Evan Hansen Cast Recording Wins 2018 Grammy Award
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 28, 2018
Ben Platt in Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Another day, another reason to put the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording on repeat. The album took home the 2018 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album on January 28. The album beat out recordings of the Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! and Come From Away. As previously announced, Tony-winning original headliner Ben Platt will perform at the Madison Square Garden ceremony later this evening. He posted a snippet of musical orchestrator Alex Lacamoire taking the podium.

The win for Dear Evan Hansen is shared by Platt as well as stars Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Rachel Bay Jones, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Park, Will Roland and Jennifer Laura Thompson, Pete Ganbarg, Lacamoire, producer Stacey Mindich and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. This marks music duo Pasek and Paul's first Grammy Award. Dear Evan Hansen also earned them 2017 Tony Awards. Their La La Land song "City of Stars" also earned them an Oscar in 2017 and received a 2018 Grammy nomination for Best Song for Visual Media.

The Michael Greif-helmed production, which first premiered at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage, opened at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016 after an acclaimed debut off-Broadway at Second Stage.

