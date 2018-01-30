Ambassador Theatre Group & John Gore Organization Extend Their Successful Relationship in San Antonio & New Orleans

The world’s two leading theater companies, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) (Mark Cornell, Group CEO; Stephen Lewin, CEO, North America; Kristin Caskey, Executive Vice President of Content & Creative, North America), and the John Gore Organization (John Gore, Chairman & CEO; Miles Wilkin, Vice Chairman; Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer), are delighted to announce that they have agreed to extend Broadway Across America (BAA)’s agreement to present first-class touring Broadway shows at ATG’s Majestic Theater in San Antonio and Saenger Theater in New Orleans.



Mark Cornell, Group CEO of ATG commented, “We are absolutely delighted to announce that we have extended our relationship with the John Gore Organization and BAA. ATG has worked successfully with both John Gore, a longtime friend and colleague, and a number of his companies, notably BAA, over many years. Built off a strong working relationship, our partnership has proven to be very fruitful and beneficial for both parties, and we look forward to continuing to work together in San Antonio and New Orleans.”



John Gore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The John Gore Organization commented, “We are thrilled to partner with ATG in extending our agreements in both New Orleans and San Antonio. For more than 30 years, BAA has been presenting Broadway shows and cultivating the Broadway audiences in both of these cities. ATG’s focus on improving the in-theater customer experience makes for a great partnership between venue and presenter. We are looking forward to a long and rewarding relationship with Mark Cornell, and the entire team at ATG.”



Founded in 1992, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) is the world’s number one live-theater company with close to 50 venues in Britain and the United States. ATG is also an internationally recognized award-winning theater producer with productions in the West End and on Broadway and touring productions in the UK, North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. ATG is also the market leader in theater ticketing services through ATG Tickets, LOVETheatre and Group Line.



On Broadway, ATG operates the newly refurbished Lyric Theatre, and the oldest theatre on Broadway, the recently restored Hudson. ATG owns and operates the Saenger and Mahalia Jackson theaters in New Orleans, The Majestic and Empire theatres in San Antonio and the magnificent Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. The most recent addition to ATG North America’s portfolio is the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, which will re-open in 2018 with the pre-Broadway world premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.



ATG’s most recent producing credits in the U.S. include Sunday in the Park with George and the Lincoln Center’s The King and I and in the UK Oslo, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Spoils. Award-winning producer Sonia Friedman is a group partner. Recent productions in the West End include Funny Girl, Dreamgirls and The Ferryman and on Broadway Farinelli and the King, 1984, and soon to open at the Lyric Theatre, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The John Gore Organization is the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 44 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier awards.



Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com and The Broadway Channel. Led by 11-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 44 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Beautiful; Chicago; Dear Evan Hansen; Fiddler on the Roof; Hairspray; Hello, Dolly!; Mean Girls; On Your Feet!; The Producers; The Band’s Visit; School of Rock and Waitress.



Broadway Across America is based in New York City with thirteen offices throughout North America including a regional team based in Texas. BAA supports local presenting partners with industry-leading programming, marketing, sales, pricing and operations teams that have helped BAA markets outperform the industry.