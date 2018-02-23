Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, Charlie Stemp & Molly Griggs Officially Open in Hello, Dolly!
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 23, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Hello, Bernadette! Two-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters celebrated her official Broadway opening night in the hit revival of Hello, Dolly! on February 22. The stage legend returns to Broadway in an iconic role alongside fellow new stars Tony nominee Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder, Olivier nominee Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker and Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay.

Peters, Garber, Stemp and Griggs join a cast that also includes 2017 Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, 2017 Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Jennifer Simard as Ernestina and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph. Hello, Dolly! features direction by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Warren Carlyle with lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer, costume/scenic design by 2017 Tony winner Santo Loquasto and music direction by Andy Einhorn.

To celebrate the hit musical's new stars, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Peters, Garber, Stemp and Griggs delighting audiences alongside the show's original cast members.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

Hello, Dolly!

Bernadette Peters returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. See Frozen's Caissie Levy, Patti Murin and More Take Their First Curtain Call Together on Broadway
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Stars Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni & Paul Thornley Prepare to Cast a Spell on Broadway
  3. Mean Girls' Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson & Barrett Wilbert Weed School Audiences in Cool
  4. Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis & More Join NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! in Concert
  5. Children of a Lesser God Stars Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson on Connection, Communication and Chemistry

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Waitress Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers