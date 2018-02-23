Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, Charlie Stemp & Molly Griggs Officially Open in Hello, Dolly!

Hello, Bernadette! Two-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters celebrated her official Broadway opening night in the hit revival of Hello, Dolly! on February 22. The stage legend returns to Broadway in an iconic role alongside fellow new stars Tony nominee Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder, Olivier nominee Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker and Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay.



Peters, Garber, Stemp and Griggs join a cast that also includes 2017 Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, 2017 Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Jennifer Simard as Ernestina and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph. Hello, Dolly! features direction by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Warren Carlyle with lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer, costume/scenic design by 2017 Tony winner Santo Loquasto and music direction by Andy Einhorn.



To celebrate the hit musical's new stars, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Peters, Garber, Stemp and Griggs delighting audiences alongside the show's original cast members.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.