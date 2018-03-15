Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jimmy Buffett Musical Escape to Margaritaville Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 15, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The new musical Escape to Margaritaville, featuring the island tunes of Jimmy Buffett, officially opens on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on March 15. Featuring a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley and direction by Come From Away Tony winner Christopher Ashley, Escape to Margaritaville began previews on February 16. Paul Alexander Nolan and Alison Luff star.

Escape to Margaritaville follows Tully (Nolan) at the titular tropical island resort as he questions his relaxed ways upon meeting (and falling in love with) a career-minded tourist (Luff). The cast of Escape to Margaritaville also includes Lisa Howard as Tammy, Eric Petersen as Brick, Don Sparks as J.D., Andre Ward as Jamal and Rema Webb as Marley. Also in the cast are Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Marjorie Failoni, Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Ian Michael Stuart and Brett Thiele.

To celebrate the new musical's big night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of Nolan, Luff and the talented company having the time of their life on Broadway.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Escape to Margaritaville

A new musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Watch Ramin Karimloo's Thrilling Take on The Greatest Showman's 'From Now On'
  2. Anthony Ramos & More Ready to Bring In the Heights to the Kennedy Center
  3. Watch Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber Show Off Their Pre-Show Push-Up Routine on The View
  4. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs
  5. Sara Bareilles & Duncan Sheik Teaming Up on Alice in Wonderland Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Kinky Boots Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers