Odds & Ends: Starry Hello Again Film Sets Digital Release Date & More

Starry Hello Again Film Sets Digital Release Date

The acclaimed film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's Hello Again has announced a digital release date. The movie musical will be available for digital download and video-on-demand streaming beginning on February 6. Hello Again follows a string of affairs among ten characters through each decade of the 20th century. The film stars six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and three-time Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, with Cheyenne Jackson, T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Jenna Ushkowitz, Nolan Gerard Funk, Al Calderon, Tyler Blackburn and Sam Underwood. Hello Again is directed by Tom Gustafson, with a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg.







Broadway Cares Schedules 2018 Broadway Bares Fundraising Event

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced June 17 as the date for the annual burlesque show Broadway Bares, set to take place at 9:30pm and midnight at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The yearly extravaganza features seductive production numbers from more than 150 of the most talented dancers on Broadway. This year's theme and special guests will be announced in the spring.



Kathleen Turner Set for Café Carlyle Debut

Two-time Tony nominee Kathleen Turner will take to the cabaret stage this spring with her Café Carlyle debut, Finding My Voice, running May 22 through June 2 at the iconic New York City performance space. The show will see Turner lending her trademark husky voice to classic songs from the Great American Songbook and sharing personal anecdotes and stories from her celebrated career. Among Turner's credits are Tony-nominated turns in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and an Academy Award-nommed performance in Peggy Sue Got Married. Turner's Finding My Voice cabaret debuted in Philadelphia in fall of 2017 and will continue following its Café Carlyle run in cities across the country.



Miles for Mary Extends at Playwrights Horizons

Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons has announced an extension of the acclaimed Miles for Mary, a new play created by the theater troupe The Mad Ones. The work will now run through February 18 at the renowned nonprofit theater. The 1988-set Miles for Mary follows the planning committee for Garrison High School’s ninth annual Miles for Mary Telethon. Across subcommittee sessions in the physical education teachers' lounge, the play presents an analog elegy to the camcorder 1980s, girls track and field and the consecrated American high school. Miles for Mary stars Mad Ones company members Marc Bovino, Joe Curnutte, Michael Dalto, Stephanie Wright Thompson, Amy Staats and Stacey Yen. The work is directed by Lila Neugebauer.