Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Stone Witch Starring Dan Lauria
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 1, 2018
Dan Lauria
(Photo: Richard Hillman Public Relations)

Tickets are now on sale for The Stone Witch, a new play by Shem Bitterman (A Death in Colombia), set to play off-Broadway's Westside Theatre. Steve Zuckerman (Nuts) will direct the play, scheduled to begin previews on March 12 with an opening set for March 25. The play will star Broadway alum and TV veteran Dan Lauria (A Christmas Story, The Wonder Years), Rupak Ginn (Shakespeare at Fenway) and Carolyn McCormick (Equus).

In The Stone Witch, Simon Grindberg (Lauria) is the world’s most illustrious children’s book writer and illustrator—but his next masterpiece is a decade overdue. Peter Chandler (Ginn) is a starving artist with unparalleled potential—but he doesn’t yet know his own value. The two men are thrown together by Clair Forlorni (McCormick), an ambitious editor who hopes Peter’s youthful exuberance can unleash Simon’s aging genius for one final story. But creativity comes at a cost.

The creative team for The Stone Witch will include Yael Pardess (scenic and projection art content design), Mimi Maxman (costume design), Shawn Edward Boyle (lighting design), Christopher Cronin (sound design), Rasean Davonte Johnson (projection design) and Roger Bellon (music).

The world premiere production of The Stone Witch was presented in 2016 by Berkshire Theatre Group.

The Stone Witch

Dan Lauria stars in Shem Bitterman's new play.
