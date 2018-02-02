Full Casting Announced for U.K. Premiere of Sting's The Last Ship

A talented group of stars are aboard for the first U.K. production of The Last Ship, the original musical featuring a book by Tony winners John Logan and Brian Yorkey and a Tony-nominated score by legendary songwriter Sting. Lorne Campbell will direct the four-week run at Northern Stage in Newcastle beginning on March 12 and concluding on April 7, followed by an 11-city U.K. and Ireland tour running through July 7.



The Last Ship's newly announced company will include Joe Caffrey as Billy Thompson, Matt Corner as Young Gideon, Orla Gormley as Cathleen, Annie Grace as Mrs. Dees, Sean Kearns as Freddy Newland/Old Joe, Katie Moore as Ellen Dawson, Charlie Richmond as Adrian Sanderson, Parisa Shahmir as Young Meg, Kevin Wathen as Davey Harrison and Penelope Woodman as Baroness Tynedale, along with Michael Blair and Marvin Ford. As previously announced, the principal cast will also include Joe McGann as Jackie White, Charlie Hardwick as Peggy White, Richard Fleeshman as Gideon Fletcher and Frances McNamee as Meg Dawson.



Based on Sting's 1991 recording The Soul Cages, The Last Ship centers on the demise of the shipbuilding industry. When Gideon Fletcher (Fleeshman) returns home after 17 years at sea, tensions between past and future flare in both his family and his town. The local shipyard, around which Wallsend has always revolved, is closing and no one knows what will come next, only that a half-built ship towers over the terraces.



Look back at the Broadway production of The Last Ship below.



