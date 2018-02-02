Broadway BUZZ

The Mayhem Continues at The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 2, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The Play That Goes Wrong is currently the longest-running play on the Great White Way, and we think that's worth cheering. The new comedy began performances in March 2017 and welcomed a new slate of talented players in September.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces the Cornley University Drama Society, who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The current company includes Akron Watson as Trevor, Mark Evans as Chris, Ashley Bryant as Annie, Clifton Duncan as Robert, Alex Mandell as Max, Harrison Unger as Dennis, Jonathan Fielding as Jonathan and Amelia McClain as Sandra, with Preston Truman Boyd, Ned Noyes, Ashley Reyes and Katie Sexton.

To celebrate the show's latest cast, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the delightful company of comedic talents making pratfalls look easy eight times a week.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

The Play That Goes Wrong

London's Olivier Award-winning comedy arrives on Broadway.
