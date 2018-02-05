Grateful Dead Musical Red Roses, Green Gold Will Conclude Off-Broadway Run Early

Red Roses, Green Gold, a new off-Broadway show featuring the music of the Grateful Dead, will end its run at the Minetta Lane Theatre on February 18. The show was scheduled to conclude its limited run on March 18. Red Roses, Green Gold began previews on October 11 and opened on October 29. By closing, Red Roses, Green Gold will have played 21 previews and 129 regular performances.



Directed and choreographed by Rachel Klein, with a book by Michael Norman Mann, Red Roses, Green Gold features the tunes of Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, with additional music and lyrics by Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, Bob Weir and Bill Kreutzmann, and musical supervision and arrangements by Jeff Chimenti.



Set in 1920s Cumberland, the musical tells the fantastical and comical tale of Jackson Jones and his family of swindlers as they gamble their way to love and riches. The cast features Brian Russell Carey, Maggie Hollinbeck, David Park, Michael McCoy Reilly, Natalie Storrs, Debbie Christine Tjong, Michael Viruet and Scott Wakefield.