Odds & Ends: Unheard Jonathan Larson Songs to Debut in New Concert & More

Unheard Songs Jonathan Larson Songs to Debut in New Concert

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced The Jonathan Larson Project, a weeklong cabaret featuring songs written by Larson, the late creator of Rent and Tick, Tick...BOOM! Conceived and directed by Feinstein's/54 Below's Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, the concert will run October 9-14 at the celebrated cabaret venue. The five-member cast will include Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening), Nick Blaemire (Tick, Tick...BOOM!), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Destinee Rea (Amélie) and George Salazar (Tick, Tick...BOOM), along with special guests to be announced. The company will be backed by a five-piece band under the musical direction of Charlie Rosen (Prince of Broadway), who will also provide original orchestrations.



In & Of Itself Announces Fourth & Final Extension

In & Of Itself, the hit solo show written and performed by acclaimed magician Derek DelGaudio (Nothing to Hide) and directed by four-time Emmy winner Frank Oz (Little Shop of Horrors), has announced the fourth and final extension to its New York premiere engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre. In & Of Itself will now play through August 19, extending what began as a ten-week engagement to 72 weeks and 560 performances upon its conclusion. In & Of Itself follows a mysterious story that is deciphered as the illusion of one's own identity is revealed. The show began previews on April 5, 2017 and opened on April 12, breaking the Daryl Roth Theatre's box office record for highest advance sales in history.



Spamilton Star Nicole Ortiz to Sing Sondheim, Journey & More in New Cabaret

Nicole Ortiz, the mega talent whose off-Broadway debut in Spamilton took belting to new heights, will show off her array of talents in the new solo cabaret A Work of Heart. The concert will take place on February 11 at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42 inside the Yotel in NYC. A Work of Heart will feature music from Hamilton, The Color Purple and Wicked, along with the iconic tunes of Stephen Sondheim, Whitney Houston, Journey and Janis Joplin with a hat-tip to The Greatest Showman. Count us in.



Cassie Beck & More to Lead Lindsey Ferrentino's This Flat Earth Off-Broadway

Broadway alum Cassie Beck (The Humans) is among the stars of This Flat Earth, a new play by Lindsey Ferrentino (Amy and the Orphans) slated to make its world premiere with off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) directs the play, set to begin previews on March 16 with an opening scheduled for April 9. This Flat Earth takes place at a middle school where the unthinkable has happened, placing a bewildered community in the national spotlight. Joining Beck in the cast will be Ella Kennedy Davis (Matilda), Lynda Gravatt (Skeleton Crew), Lucas Papaelias (Once) and Ian Saint-Germain (Tamburlaine). This Flat Earth will play a limited run through April 29.



Ashley Spencer & Lauren Worsham to Lead Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera in Concert

Before there was the new Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya, there was Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera, an uproarious musical which played Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago and the New York Musical Festival. Broadway alum Ashley Spencer and Tony nominee Lauren Worsham are bringing the show back to life as Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, respectively, in a concert presentation set for February 13 at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera centers on the Harding/Kerrigan scandal during the 1994 Winter Olympics. Michael J. Moritz will direct the concert of the rock tuner featuring a book and lyrics by Elizabeth Searle and music by Michael Teoli. Joining Spencer and Worsham in the cast will be Tony LePage as Gillooly and Heidi Friese as Oksana Baiul, along with Tatiana Lofton, Ryan Mac and Jason Pintar. Tony nominee Nancy Opel will offer up what is sure to be a star turn as both Nancy and Tonya's mother.