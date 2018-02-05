Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The cast of "Chess" at the Kennedy Center
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Kings and Queens! Raúl Esparza, Ramin Karimloo, Karen Olivo & More Rehearse Chess
Hot Shot
by Eric King • Feb 5, 2018

Chess, the cult-hit '80s musical from Mamma Mia! writers (and ABBA faves) Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, will make its hotly anticipated revival at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on February 14. The all-star cast, including Raúl Esparza, Ramin Karimloo and Tony winners Ruthie Ann Miles and Karen Olivo, gathered at New 42nd Street Studios in New York City on Monday to rehearse. Broadway.com was there to capture these kings and queens of Broadway lending their pipes to power ballads and posing for pics. Check out the photos below and listen to the cast sing here

Co-stars Raúl Esparza and Ramin Karimloo get together.

 

Ramin Karimloo and Karen Olivo belt out a song from the much-anticipated revival of the '80s tuner.
The cast of Chess prepares for their Kennedy Center bow (from left to right: Esparza, Bryce Pinkham, Ruthie Ann Miles, Karimloo, Sean Alan Krill and Bradley Dean).

Chess

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Ben Platt to Lead Ryan Murphy Series The Politician; Barbra Streisand & Gwyneth Paltrow Likely to Co-Star
  2. August Rush Musical, Directed by John Doyle, to Make World Premiere with Signature Theatre
  3. Leslie Odom Jr. Blows Us All Away with Super Bowl Performance of 'America the Beautiful'
  4. Once On This Island’s Hailey Kilgore on Her Ariana Grande Obsession & More
  5. Lin-Manuel Miranda & Wife Vanessa Welcome New Baby Boy

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers