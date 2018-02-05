Kings and Queens! Raúl Esparza, Ramin Karimloo, Karen Olivo & More Rehearse Chess

Chess, the cult-hit '80s musical from Mamma Mia! writers (and ABBA faves) Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, will make its hotly anticipated revival at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on February 14. The all-star cast, including Raúl Esparza, Ramin Karimloo and Tony winners Ruthie Ann Miles and Karen Olivo, gathered at New 42nd Street Studios in New York City on Monday to rehearse. Broadway.com was there to capture these kings and queens of Broadway lending their pipes to power ballads and posing for pics. Check out the photos below and listen to the cast sing here.

Co-stars Raúl Esparza and Ramin Karimloo get together.

Ramin Karimloo and Karen Olivo belt out a song from the much-anticipated revival of the '80s tuner.