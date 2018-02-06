West End Return of Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell Completes Cast

Full casting has been announced for the West End remount of the hit musical Bat Out of Hell, the new show named for the celebrated album of the band Meat Loaf. Performances will begin at the Dominion Theatre on April 2 with an opening slated for April 19.



Newly announced cast members include Rob Fowler as Falco, Sharon Sexton as Sloane, Alex Thomas-Smith as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, Wayne Robinson as Jagwire, Giovanni Spanó as Ledoux and Patrick Sullivan as Blake. The company will also include Kyle Anthony, Emily Benjamin, Christopher Cameron, Georgia Carling, Natalie Chua, Jonathan Cordin, Rob Copeland, Hannah Ducharme, Isaac Edwards, Jordon Gage, Simon Gordon, Collette Guitart, Eric Hallengren, Vicki Manser, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Aston Newman Hannington, Eve Norris, Joseph Peacock, Kyle Roberts, Craig Ryder, Dawnita Smith, Courtney Stapleton, Julie Stark, Charlotte Anne Steen and Sam Toland. As previously announced, Andrew Polec will take on the role of Strat with Christina Bennington as Raven.



Set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland, Bat Out of Hell is described as a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love. The show features band member Jim Steinman's iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including "You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth," "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad," and the title song.



Bat Out of Hell is directed by Jay Scheib and features choreography by Emma Portner, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Jon Bausor and Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestrations by Steve Sidwell.



Bat Out of Hell played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House and London Coliseum in early 2017. It currently appears at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre, where performances will end on January 7, 2018.