Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell Will Return to the West End

Fresh off a 2017 Evening Standard Award win for Best Musical, Bat Out of Hell, the new show based on the celebrated album of the band Meat Loaf, will return to London's West End. Performances will begin at the Dominion Theatre on April 2.



Set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland, Bat Out of Hell is described as a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love. The show features band member Jim Steinman's iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including "You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth," "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad," and the title song.



Bat Out of Hell is directed by Jay Scheib and features choreography by Emma Portner, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Jon Bausor and Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestrations by Steve Sidwell.



Bat Out of Hell played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House and London Coliseum in early 2017. It currently appears at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre, where performances will end on January 7, 2018.



Casting for the West End return of Bat Out of Hell will be announced at a later date.