Ethan Dubin & More to Star in World Premiere Bobbie Clearly at Roundabout Underground

Off-Broadway alum Ethan Dubin has been announced to take on the title role in Bobbie Clearly, a world premiere play by Alex Lubischer slated to play Roundabout Underground's Black Box Theatre. Will Davis directs the previously announced new work scheduled to begin previews on March 8 with an opening planned for April 3.



Ethan Dubin has been seen off-Broadway in Rancho Viejo and The World My Mama Raised. His regional theater credits include Peerless and His Girl Friday. On-screen, Dubin has been seen in Orange Is the New Black and will appear in the upcoming Ballad of Buster Scruggs.



Bobbie Clearly centers on a murder in the middle of a cornfield in Milton, Nebraska. Two years later, Milton's residents tell their side of the story.



The cast of Bobbie Clearly will also include Gabriel Brown (Love & Money), Sasha Diamond (Significant Other), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Marcus Ho (Three Trees), Christopher Innvar (110 in the Shade), Tyler Lea (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Talene Monahon (The Government Inspector), Brian Quijada (Oedipus El Rey), Constance Shulman (Barbecue) and JD Taylor (The Last Match).



The design team for Bobbie Clearly will include Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Ásta Hostetter (costume design), Jen Schreiver (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (sound design). Bobbie Clearly will play a limited engagement through May 6.