Tickets Are Now on Sale for Anthony Giardina's New Play Dan Cody’s Yacht, Directed by Doug Hughes
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 6, 2018
Doug Hughes & Anthony Giardina
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Tickets are now on sale for Dan Cody’s Yacht, a new play by Anthony Giardina set to make its world premiere with Manhattan Theatre Club at off-Broadway venue New York City Center—Stage I. Directed by Tony winner Doug Hughes, the play will begin previews on May 15 ahead of a June 6 opening night.

Dan Cody’s Yacht takes place in a small Boston suburb, where a single schoolteacher is struggling to get by. When the wealthy father of one of her students surprises her with a financial proposal that could change her daughter’s life, their worlds collide.

Giardina and Hughes collaborated on the 2014 play The City of Conversation. Giardina's other plays include Living at Home, Scenes from La Vie de Boheme, An American Tragedy and The Child. Giardina is also a novelist whose works include Men with Debts, A Boy’s Pretensions and Recent History.

Casting and further creative team for Dan Cody’s Yacht will be announced at a later date.

Dan Cody's Yacht

Manhattan Theatre Club presents the world premiere of Anthony Giardina's new play.
