Eve Ensler Celebrates the Opening of Solo Show In the Body of the World at Manhattan Theater Club
Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 8, 2018
Diane Paulus, Eve Ensler
(Photo: Joseph Marzullo/MTC)

Eve Ensler celebrated the opening of her one woman show In the Body of the World at Manhattan Theater Club on February 6. The Vagina Monologues icon was joined by Diane Paulus, who directed the solo show based on Ensler's memoir. The play focuses on her time women suffering from the ravages of war in the Democratic Republic of Congo. After a life changing diagnosis, a journey of self-discovery unfolds. Check out the photo tand then go see In the Body of the World.

In the Body of the World

Eve Ensler performs her powerful new play, based on her critically acclaimed memoir.
