Marsha Mason, John Glover, Douglas Hodge & Marin Mazzie in "Fire and Air"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Terrence McNally's Starry World Premiere Fire and Air Extends Off-Broadway Run
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 8, 2018

Fire and Air, a world premiere drama by four-time Tony winner Terrence McNally, has received an extension at off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company through March 2. The play was originally slated for a limited engagement through February 25. Tony winner John Doyle directs the work, which began previews on January 17 and officially opened on February 1. Tony winner Douglas Hodge and Broadway alum James Cusati-Moyer star.

Fire and Air explores the history of the Ballets Russes, the itinerant Russian ballet company founded by Sergei Diaghilev (Hodge). Surrounded by great talents of art, design and music, the tempestuous relationship between Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky (Cusati-Moyer) revolutionized dance forever.

The cast also includes three-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie, Tony winner John Glover, four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason and stage vet Jay Armstrong Johnson. Fire and Air features scenic design by Doyle, costume design by Tony winner Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Tony nominee Jane Cox, sound design by Matt Stine and hair/makeup design by J. Jared Janas.

Hear more about Fire and Air from Tony winner Hodge in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

