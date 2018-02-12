Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

See Broadway's Brightest Step Out for Hey, Look Me Over! at Encores!
Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 12, 2018
Vanessa Williams, Marc Kudisch & Carolee Carmello
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway greats Vanessa Williams, Marc Kudisch, Carolee Carmello, Bebe Neuwirth, Judy Kuhn, Reed Birney and more performed in the Encores! production of Hey, Look Me Over! from February 7-11 at City Center. The star-studded cast performed a collection of opening numbers, grand finales and other excerpts from beloved shows that have not yet graced the City Center stage. A surprise performance from Tony winner Joel Grey truly made the weekend one to remember. Check out the photos from closing night!

View Photo Gallery
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Five-Time Tony Nominee Jan Maxwell Is Dead at 61
  2. Tony Winner Betty Buckley Will Lead the National Tour of Hello, Dolly!
  3. Celebrate V-Day with Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Faves with These Broadway Valentines
  4. Full Casting Announced for Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
  5. The Secret Garden to Return to Broadway with Tony Winner Warren Carlyle at Its Helm

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers