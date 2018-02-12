See Broadway's Brightest Step Out for Hey, Look Me Over! at Encores!

Broadway greats Vanessa Williams, Marc Kudisch, Carolee Carmello, Bebe Neuwirth, Judy Kuhn, Reed Birney and more performed in the Encores! production of Hey, Look Me Over! from February 7-11 at City Center. The star-studded cast performed a collection of opening numbers, grand finales and other excerpts from beloved shows that have not yet graced the City Center stage. A surprise performance from Tony winner Joel Grey truly made the weekend one to remember. Check out the photos from closing night!