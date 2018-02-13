Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson to Lead Los Angeles Production of Henry IV
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 13, 2018
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks
(Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Beloved Hollywood couple and talented stage alums Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will appear in a Los Angeles production of Shakespeare's Henry IV this spring, according to the L.A. Times. Hanks will portray Sir John Falstaff in the classic work, with Wilson's role to be announced. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (John Lithgow: Stories By Heart) will direct the production for the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, scheduled to play a 24-performance run from June 5 through July 1.

Tom Hanks made his Great White Way debut in the 2013 Broadway premiere of Nora Ephron's Lucky Guy, earning a Theatre World Award and Tony nomination for his performance. Hanks' screen work has netted him two Academy Awards and six Emmys.

Rita Wilson most recently appeared on Broadway in Fish in the Dark. Her stage credits also include Chicago and Love, Loss, and What I Wore. Wilson's screen projects have included The Trap, It's Complicated and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Additional casting and full creative team for Henry IV will be announced at a later time.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Glam Portraits of Sutton Foster & More from the Thoroughly Modern Millie Reunion Concert
  2. Celebrate V-Day with Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Faves with These Broadway Valentines
  3. The Secret Garden to Return to Broadway with Tony Winner Warren Carlyle at Its Helm
  4. Tony Winner Betty Buckley Will Lead the National Tour of Hello, Dolly!
  5. Full Casting Announced for Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers