Ming Peiffer's Usual Girls to Launch Roundabout Underground's 12th Season

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the world premiere play Usual Girls by Ming Peiffer (Locke & Key) as the kickoff to the 12th season of the acclaimed playwriting initiative Roundabout Underground. Tyne Rafaeli (Actually) will direct Usual Girls, which will launch the company's 2018-2019 slate of works. Usual Girls will play the 62-seat Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre with exact production dates to be announced.



Usual Girls centers on an elementary school playground, where a boy threatens to tell on the girls for swearing—unless one of them kisses him. But just before lips can touch, Kyeoung tackles the boy to the ground. The victory is short-lived. Over the coming years, Kyeoung’s stories get stranger, funnier, more harrowing—and more familiar.



Roundabout Underground showcases new plays that will either give a debut production to an emerging writer or director or allow an experienced director to go back to his/her creative roots. Jill Rafson serves as artistic producer for this initiative that continues to be a creative breeding ground for nurturing new talent.



Casting, dates and additional creative team for Usual Girls will be announced at a later time.