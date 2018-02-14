Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ming Peiffer's Usual Girls to Launch Roundabout Underground's 12th Season
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 14, 2018
Ming Peiffer
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the world premiere play Usual Girls by Ming Peiffer (Locke & Key) as the kickoff to the 12th season of the acclaimed playwriting initiative Roundabout Underground. Tyne Rafaeli (Actually) will direct Usual Girls, which will launch the company's 2018-2019 slate of works. Usual Girls will play the 62-seat Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre with exact production dates to be announced. 

Usual Girls centers on an elementary school playground, where a boy threatens to tell on the girls for swearing—unless one of them kisses him. But just before lips can touch, Kyeoung tackles the boy to the ground. The victory is short-lived. Over the coming years, Kyeoung’s stories get stranger, funnier, more harrowing—and more familiar.

Roundabout Underground showcases new plays that will either give a debut production to an emerging writer or director or allow an experienced director to go back to his/her creative roots. Jill Rafson serves as artistic producer for this initiative that continues to be a creative breeding ground for nurturing new talent.

Casting, dates and additional creative team for Usual Girls will be announced at a later time.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Smash Alum Katharine McPhee to Succeed Sara Bareilles in Broadway's Waitress
  2. Ana Villafane, Vanessa Hudgens & Eden Espinosa Set for In the Heights at the Kennedy Center
  3. Harry Connick Jr. to Star in Broadway-Aimed The Sting at Paper Mill Playhouse
  4. Exclusive! Glam Portraits of Sutton Foster & More from the Thoroughly Modern Millie Reunion Concert
  5. Brandon Uranowitz, Stephanie Styles, James Snyder & More to Lead Grand Hotel at Encores!

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers