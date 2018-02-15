Exclusive! Smash Veteran Katharine McPhee on Preparing for Waitress & Dreaming of Elphaba

Broadway fans were beaming with the Valentine’s Day news that Katharine McPhee—the power-voiced alum of Smash and American Idol and current star of CBS’ Scorpion—will star as Jenna in the Broadway musical Waitress beginning on April 10. McPhee will take on her first Broadway role, replacing the hit show’s Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles. McPhee caught up with Broadway.com following the announcement of her upcoming bow.



Are you excited to make your Broadway debut?

I've been waiting for a long time. Coming off of Idol, people have asked me many times, "Do you want to do Broadway?" And my response is always an enthusiastic "Yes!" But I wanted it to be something that I was really excited and passionate about. This felt right.



Were you a fan of Sara Bareilles before this opportunity?

I've been a big fan of Sara Bareilles for many, many years, so it was just a huge honor for them to think of me for this role because I think it’s something that suits me. Quite frankly, I haven’t been this excited for a new gig in a really long time! I’m counting down the days till I arrive in New York City for rehearsals.



How have your Scorpion co-stars reacted to the big news?

They've been wonderful. I'm singing all the songs on the set and making them eat the pie. [laughs] People are making arrangements to come to New York City, so they're really excited.



How are you gearing up for the demands of Broadway?

Performing eight times a week is something I’ve never done before, and there’s always the question: how do you get through it, how do you make it fresh every night? Prepare, prepare, prepare is the way I like to think of this whole experience. It’s going to be a learning curve to figure out what I can physically handle, and I certainly want to be at my best every night. I’m already conditioning myself. My voice teacher just said to me, “Listen, Ben Platt had no life during Dear Evan Hansen,” and she’s like, “That’s going to happen to you. But It’s gonna be the most rewarding, disciplined three months of your life.” And I agree, there’s so much satisfaction I’ll get being on that stage and getting to be part of a new family.



Are there any other Broadway dream roles you have?

You know, I really love Beautiful, the Carole King story. I mean, ironically, it’s Jessie Mueller who originated the part [in both Beautiful and Waitress]—that’s another great female role that I would consider playing. And, of course, Elphaba—I’ve always loved Wicked. But for right now, I have my eyes on the pie shop, and I think I’m in a good place.