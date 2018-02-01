Broadway BUZZ

Andy Karl Lands Starring Role in ABC Pilot Staties
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 15, 2018
Andy Karl
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl has been cast in the new TV pilot Staties, according to Deadline. The drama is written by Matt Partney and Corey Evett for ABC.

Staties follows NYPD detective Eliza Cortez, who has been banished aside after making a big mistake. She is paired with a new partner, the experienced but eccentric state trooper Sam King (Karl), whose investigative techniques don't exactly follow protocol.

Karl earned Tony nominations for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century and Groundhog Day. His other Broadway credits include Legally Blonde, Jersey Boys, Saturday Night Fever, Wicked, The Wedding Singer, 9 to 5 and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Karl has been seen off-Broadway in Altar Boyz, Saturday Night and Slut. His small-screen work includes a long-running stint on Law & Order: SVU.

Additional casting for Staties will be set at a later date.

